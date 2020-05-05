MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- Hospitals throughout state are beginning to resume many of the scheduled procedures they had postponed because of COVID-19.
Saint Louis University Hospital will start performing some medically necessary elective procedures this week.
Hospitals across the area have used the last several weeks to training and preparing staff for coronavirus patients.
Now, they are ready to restart some of that deferred care. That includes wellness checks, mammograms to colonoscopies, and joint replacements.
Nearly 50 percent of patients who normally would've been receiving inpatient or outpatient care have had it delayed.
The hospital here say there will still be strict guidelines to ensure safety like health screenings of workers and patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.