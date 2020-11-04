(KMOV.com) -- The Latest on Election Day (all times local):

11/4 - 10:35 a.m.

Starting with the primary election in March, St. Louis voters will pick their mayor and other elected officials on a nonpartisan basis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that city voters on Tuesday approved a measure requiring nonpartisan elections for mayor, comptroller, aldermanic president and alderman. The measure passed with nearly 70% approval.

Under the new system, the top two vote-getters in the March primary will face each other in the general election in April. The measure also allows residents to vote for as many primary candidates as they want. Supporters say the new system ensures that the ultimate winners have a broad base of support.

1:30 a.m. Amendment 3 passes

Voters approved Constitutional Amendment 3 Tuesday, which puts in place a new way of redrawing lines for legislative seats. It states that it would “change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 [by] transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to Governor-appointed bipartisan commissions [and] modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria.”

In 2018, voters overwhelmingly approved Amendment 1, which put redistricting in the hands of a non-partisan state demographer. Clean Missouri, a group that supported Amendment 1 two years ago, asked voters to turn down Amendment 3 this year, saying it protects incumbents and encourages gerrymandering.

Supports of Amendment 3 say it would limit partisan gerrymandering.

12:00 a.m. Amendment 1 rejected

Missouri voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on several statewide offices.

Voters turned down Constitutional Amendment 1, which would have put in place a two-term limit on the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and Attorney General. Such limits already exist for Governor and Treasurer.

Term limits for members of the state house and state senate were approved by voters in 1992. Supporters say it would cut down on corruption brought by career politicians. Critics say term limits empower lobbyists and have the opposite effect of what is intended.

11:35 p.m. Wagner defeats Schupp in Missouri 2nd

Republican Ann Wagner beaten challenger Jill Schupp in the race for Missouri’s Second Congressional District.

The race was rated as a toss-up by many political pundits due in part to President Trump’s unpopularity with suburban voters. The district covers most of St. Louis County, and a small portion of Jefferson and St. Charles Counties.

It was considered a top target by Democrats two years after Cort VanOstren came within 15,000 votes of unseating Wagner, who had won each of her previous elections comfortably.

Wagner was first elected in 2012, and heads back to Washington DC for her fifth term. The seat had previously been held by Todd Akin and Jim Talent.

11:20 p.m. Sam Page defeats Paul Berry III in St. Louis County

Dr. Sam Page will be the St. Louis County Executive for at least two more years.

Page defeated Republican challenger Paul Berry III Tuesday, in a race to fill the last two years of Steve Stenger’s second term. Stenger was easily re-elected in 2018 but resigned several months later after admitting to a pay-to-play scheme.

Shortly after Stenger stepped down, the County Council voted to elevate Page to County Executive. He won the Democratic nomination in August amid a divided field.

10:50 p.m. GOP's Rodney Davis keeps House seat following rematch with Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.

Congressman Rodney Davis has defeated Betsy Londrigan in the race for Illinois 13th Congressional District.

In a close race, Davis defeated Londrigan two years after edging her out in 2018. The district includes parts of the Metro East and goes all the way to Champaign in eastern Illinois.

Davis defeated Londrigan by a little more than 2,000 votes in 2018. He was first elected in 2012.

10:45 p.m. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner remains in office after challenge by Republican opponent Daniel Zdrodowski.

10:34 p.m. Eric Schmitt is reelected as Missouri's attorney general, AP Projects.

10:15 p.m. Bost wins Illinois 12th

Republican Mike Bost was re-elected in U.S. House District 12 in Illinois, defeating challenger Ray Lenzi.

It will be Bost's fourth term in Congress.

9:45 p.m. Parson defeats Galloway

Republican Mike Parson has won the Missouri governor's race, defeating Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway for the chance to serve a full term in the role he inherited when his predecessor resigned under a cloud of scandal two years ago.

The Associated Press called the race just before 10 p.m.

Parson, a former state representative and sheriff, campaigned on law-and-order issues heading into Tuesday's election and fought off criticism from Galloway over his laissez faire approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parson was elected lieutenant governor in 2016 and ascended to the top job two years later when Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned amid a scandal.

9:40 p.m. Donald Trump wins Missouri

The Associated Press has called Missouri for President Donald Trump. At the time of the call, more than 50 percent of precincts were reporting, and Trump held a 58%-41% lead

9:35 p.m. Cori Bush headed to Washington

Bush easily defeated Republican Anthony Rogers Tuesday to become the Congresswoman for Missouri’s 1st District.

The first district is composed of the entirety of St. Louis City, most of North County, and mid and inner ring suburbs such as Clayton, University City and Maplewood. It is the safest Democratic seat in Missouri.

Bush, a progressive activist, tried unseating Clay in 2018 but didn’t have the money or name recognition to spark a legitimate challenge, losing by 20 percent. She was able to pull out the victory winning 49%-46% in August's primary.

The seat had been held by a member of the Clay family since 1969, when Clay’s father Bill was first elected. The younger Clay won the seat in 2000.

8:05 p.m. Biden wins Illinois

Former Vice President Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in Illinois, continuing a pattern of Democratic dominance in the state. Presidential candidates in recent years have ignored Illinois because it has voted overwhelmingly for Democrats. The Republican president made some early campaign stops in southern Illinois, a part of the state where he is most popular.

More than 3.5 million people cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

7:50 p.m. St. Louis County sees highest turnout since 2008

According to the St. Louis County Board of Elections, the 78% voter turnout easily passed 2016's number and was the highest since 2008.

In 2016, the turnout was 74.73% but there were roughly 13,000 more registered voters at that time. In 2008, there were more than 100,000 more registered voters in the county.

Tuesday's total was 78.37% turnout from more than 680,000 registered voters.

7:10 p.m. Durbin cruises to re-election

Dick Durbin is heading back to Washington DC for another term in the United States Senate.

Durbin easily defeated Republican Mark Curran, as the race was called just after the polls closed at 7:00 p.m.

Durbin was considered a heavy favorite in a safe blue state that both Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton easily carried.

7 p.m. Polls close

St. Louis County staff with the board of elections began processing ballots at 7 p.m. as the county sees a high number of voter turnout compared to 2016. "We've been pleasantly surprised by the turnout," Eric Fey with the board of elections said.

Officials with the St. Louis County Board of Elections say 78% of registered voters have casted their vote across the county as of 7 p.m., beating the 2016 turnout of 74%.

Officials said there hasn't been any major issues so far.

Remember, if you were still in line by 7 p.m., you'll be able to cast your ballot.

6 p.m. Turnout surpasses 2016 total in St. Louis County

Officials with the St. Louis County Board of Elections say 75% of registered voters have casted their vote across the county as of 6 p.m., beating the 2016 turnout of 74%.

5:20 p.m. Illinois voters sour on state of nation, Missouri voters mixed

Voters in Illinois made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country's direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.

AP VoteCast found that 31% of Illinois voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 69% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.

In Missouri, the survey found that 45% of voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 54% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.

5 p.m. Pandemic, economy top list of voter priorities

With the coronavirus now surging anew, voters ranked the pandemic and the economy as top concerns in the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate.

Voters were especially likely to call the public health crisis the nation’s most important issue, with the economy following close behind. Fewer named health care, racism, law enforcement, immigration or climate change.

4:30 p.m. St. Charles County sees long lines, some reports of police presence at polls in St. Louis County

Voting lines in St. Charles County remain long, as election officials say most voters are waiting between 1-2 hours to cast their ballot.

According to the nonpartisan group Missouri Election Protection Command Center, there have been reports of an expanded police presence at several polling locations in North County and reports of intimidation in South County with truck caravans, which included references to the Proud Boys.

There have also been multiple reports of voters who were unexpectedly hospitalized who have had difficulty casting their ballot due to hospital visitation policies.

4 p.m. Big turnout in St. Louis County

According to the St. Louis County Board of Elections, a little over 72% of registered voters already voted across the county as of 4 p.m.

In 2016, the county saw 74% turnout, so the number is expected to be higher than the previous election by the time polls close. A total of 524,103 county residents voted in the general election in 2016.

Their data shows the Queeny Park Building in Ballwin saw the most voters so far for a total of 3,695.

11:45 a.m. Slight hiccups as polls open, but voting remains smooth

Members of the Missouri nonpartisan Election Protection Command Center held a media briefing to provide updates on voting throughout the state. During the briefing, the origination said they received reports of technical glitches throughout the state when polls opened, which is not uncommon, but said majority of the issues were resolved quickly.

Denise Lieberman, the organization's coordinator, said there were reports earlier in the day of issues in St. Louis City regarding iPads used to check voters in. She said they were loading slowly, which caused delays, but the issue was resolved as of 11 a.m.

Lieberman also said there were reports of anti-abortion signs at an O'Fallon, Missouri church the organization was looking into. She also stressed that lines have been long and are expected to be long at polling places throughout the day.

10 a.m. St. Louis County voters out early

The St. Louis County Board of Elections reports they are at a 50% voter turnout so far. The agency said the total includes absentee and mail-in ballots that were submitted prior to Election Day.

County election leaders told News 4 they are confident all ballots will be counted by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. They also said they are projecting at least 350,000 more ballots to be cast before the polls close.

9 a.m. Londrigan greeting electorate

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan greeted voters outside of a Springfield, Illinois polling place while her family members voted. She is challenging Congressman Rodney Davis for the 13th House District seat.

Democratic Candidate for Missouri’s 2nd District and state Senator, Jill Schupp, was seen in Fenton addressing members of the media.

7 a.m. Page casts vote, Galloway hits St. Louis in final stretch of campaign

Current St. Louis County Executive Sam Page casted his ballot to remain in office. The St. Louis County Executive election will decide who will be in office to fill the last two years of Steve Stenger's term.

Nicole Galloway, who is currently Missouri State Auditor and is the Democratic challenger in the governor's race will visit polling places in the St. Louis area. Her first stop was with City of St. louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones at 7:30 a.m.

6 a.m. Polls open with massive turnout expected

Polls open in Missouri and Illinois and will remain open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line when the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

Election officials expect a huge voter turnout. Lines of 100 people or more have been spotted across the area with some people waiting over an hour to vote.

Cori Bush, the Democratic nominee for Missouri's 1st District, and Paul Berry III, Republican nominee for St. Louis County Council, casted their ballots in the 6 a.m. hour.