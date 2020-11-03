(KMOV.com) -- The Latest on Election Day (all times local):

8:05 p.m. Biden wins Illinois

Former Vice President Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump in Illinois, continuing a pattern of Democratic dominance in the state. Presidential candidates in recent years have ignored Illinois because it has voted overwhelmingly for Democrats. The Republican president made some early campaign stops in southern Illinois, a part of the state where he is most popular.

More than 3.5 million people cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

7:50 p.m. St. Louis County sees highest turnout since 2008

According to the St. Louis County Board of Elections, the 78% voter turnout easily passed 2016's number and was the highest since 2008.

In 2016, the turnout was 74.73% but there were roughly 13,000 more registered voters at that time. In 2008, there were more than 100,000 more registered voters in the county.

Tuesday's total was 78.37% turnout from more than 680,000 registered voters.

7:10 p.m. Durbin cruises to re-election

Dick Durbin is heading back to Washington DC for another term in the United States Senate.

Durbin easily defeated Republican Mark Curran, as the race was called just after the polls closed at 7:00 p.m.

Durbin was considered a heavy favorite in a safe blue state that both Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton easily carried.

7 p.m. Polls close

St. Louis County staff with the board of elections began processing ballots at 7 p.m. as the county sees a high number of voter turnout compared to 2016. "We've been pleasantly surprised by the turnout," Eric Fey with the board of elections said.

Officials with the St. Louis County Board of Elections say 78% of registered voters have casted their vote across the county as of 7 p.m., beating the 2016 turnout of 74%.

Officials said there hasn't been any major issues so far.

Remember, if you were still in line by 7 p.m., you'll be able to cast your ballot.

6 p.m. Turnout surpasses 2016 total in St. Louis County

Officials with the St. Louis County Board of Elections say 75% of registered voters have casted their vote across the county as of 6 p.m., beating the 2016 turnout of 74%.

5:20 p.m. Illinois voters sour on state of nation, Missouri voters mixed

Voters in Illinois made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country's direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.

AP VoteCast found that 31% of Illinois voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 69% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.

In Missouri, the survey found that 45% of voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 54% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.

5 p.m. Pandemic, economy top list of voter priorities

With the coronavirus now surging anew, voters ranked the pandemic and the economy as top concerns in the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate.

Voters were especially likely to call the public health crisis the nation’s most important issue, with the economy following close behind. Fewer named health care, racism, law enforcement, immigration or climate change.

4:30 p.m. St. Charles County sees long lines, some reports of police presence at polls in St. Louis County

Voting lines in St. Charles County remain long, as election officials say most voters are waiting between 1-2 hours to cast their ballot.

According to the nonpartisan group Missouri Election Protection Command Center, there have been reports of an expanded police presence at several polling locations in North County and reports of intimidation in South County with truck caravans, which included references to the Proud Boys.

There have also been multiple reports of voters who were unexpectedly hospitalized who have had difficulty casting their ballot due to hospital visitation policies.

4 p.m. Big turnout in St. Louis County

According to the St. Louis County Board of Elections, a little over 72% of registered voters already voted across the county as of 4 p.m.

In 2016, the county saw 74% turnout, so the number is expected to be higher than the previous election by the time polls close. A total of 524,103 county residents voted in the general election in 2016.

Their data shows the Queeny Park Building in Ballwin saw the most voters so far for a total of 3,695.

11:45 a.m. Slight hiccups as polls open, but voting remains smooth

Members of the Missouri nonpartisan Election Protection Command Center held a media briefing to provide updates on voting throughout the state. During the briefing, the origination said they received reports of technical glitches throughout the state when polls opened, which is not uncommon, but said majority of the issues were resolved quickly.

Denise Lieberman, the organization's coordinator, said there were reports earlier in the day of issues in St. Louis City regarding iPads used to check voters in. She said they were loading slowly, which caused delays, but the issue was resolved as of 11 a.m.

Lieberman also said there were reports of anti-abortion signs at an O'Fallon, Missouri church the organization was looking into. She also stressed that lines have been long and are expected to be long at polling places throughout the day.

10 a.m. St. Louis County voters out early

The St. Louis County Board of Elections reports they are at a 50% voter turnout so far. The agency said the total includes absentee and mail-in ballots that were submitted prior to Election Day.

County election leaders told News 4 they are confident all ballots will be counted by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. They also said they are projecting at least 350,000 more ballots to be cast before the polls close.

9 a.m. Londrigan greeting electorate

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan greeted voters outside of a Springfield, Illinois polling place while her family members voted. She is challenging Congressman Rodney Davis for the 13th House District seat.

Democratic Candidate for Missouri’s 2nd District and state Senator, Jill Schupp, was seen in Fenton addressing members of the media.

7 a.m. Page casts vote, Galloway hits St. Louis in final stretch of campaign

Current St. Louis County Executive Sam Page casted his ballot to remain in office. The St. Louis County Executive election will decide who will be in office to fill the last two years of Steve Stenger's term.

Nicole Galloway, who is currently Missouri State Auditor and is the Democratic challenger in the governor's race will visit polling places in the St. Louis area. Her first stop was with City of St. louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones at 7:30 a.m.

6 a.m. Polls open with massive turnout expected

Polls open in Missouri and Illinois and will remain open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line when the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

Election officials expect a huge voter turnout. Lines of 100 people or more have been spotted across the area with some people waiting over an hour to vote.

Cori Bush, the Democratic nominee for Missouri's 1st District, and Paul Berry III, Republican nominee for St. Louis County Council, casted their ballots in the 6 a.m. hour.