ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - In less than one week, Missouri voters will head to the polls. While there remain no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, there are concerns from voters and officials.
Kurt Bahr, the Election Director for St. Charles County, is working to ensure things run smoothly on Election Day, and that means adding a few things to the to-do list.
READ: De Soto woman speaks out about friend's husband killed by coronavirus in Washington
"We went ahead and bought a lot of Lysol wipes and gloves for the election judges just so they have the ability to wipe down the styluses, the pads, or even the pens the voters are using. Just to be extra cautious," said Bahr.
Bahr said he also looked at getting hand sanitizer for the dozens of polling sites.
"But all the stores are out, so I guess we're not the only ones," said Bahr.
St. Louis City's election officials said they were not making any changes ahead of Tuesday's election due to the virus. St. Louis County' election officials did not return KMOV's calls.
In Illinois, election officials are encouraging voters to vote by mail if they are concerned about coronavirus or the flu. Voters in the Metro East have until March 12 to request a mail-in ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.