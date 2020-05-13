(KMOV.com) -- Officials are preparing to safely hold municipal elections across Missouri in less than three weeks.
The election is the April election Governor Parson postponed because of the pandemic.
The St. Charles County Director of Elections says election officials are taking precautions.
There will be plexiglass set up between officials and voters and sanitation efforts will be stepped up.
In Missouri, you still need an excuse to vote absentee. There are six reasons that could qualify.
“The second one is confinement due to illness or injury. And so I have taken a liberal interpretation of confinement. And so if somebody is confined due to COVID-19 whether they are quarantined or feel they need to be quarantined we accept that as a valid reason for voting absentee for this election,” said Kurt Bahr, Director of Elections.
Municipal elections are being held on June 2. Polling hours, however, remain the same - 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
