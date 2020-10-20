EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- As the 2020 election draws closer, requests for mail-in ballots and absentee voting have not slowed down.
More satellite polling places are opening this week in the St. Louis area to handle the influx of such voters and officials are working to handle voter concerns.
At the Madison County administration building there has been a steady stream of voters coming in to cast an early ballot, with the number nearing 9,000 since voting started outside the county clerk's office on September 24th.
Some viewers, like those in Alton, said the spaces available to cast votes are too small for the number of voters.
Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming Mendoza said officials are fighting with space constraints and working hard to keep everyone safe during the continued outbreak of COVID-19.
"What I'm asking for is a larger room at the Alton facility where we're voting and I was told this morning that was not possible, there was not a larger room," she said. "So I dispatched some of my folks out there to train the voter in some better social distancing."
The average voter is processed in about 90 seconds, but election judges are dealing with a volume of voters this early that they've never seen before.
"Yesterday being the first day and everyone being very nervous, including my election judges, some communication failed to happen," Mendoza said.
Hundreds of voters who had previously received or requested a vote-by-mail ballot decided to vote at the polls in-person instead.
That slowed down the entire process at some polls.
Ming-Mendoza is asking for patience as everyone deals with the challenges of an unusual voting period.
For this election, Illinois lawmakers have said that on election day, all county clerk's office must remain open for voting to provide options to the electorate.
