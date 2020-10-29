ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With millions of votes going through the mail, there is growing concern over making sure those ballots are arriving at polling places and on time.

Some election officials are using ballot tracking.

News 4 asked Gary Stoff, St. Louis City Election Board deputy director, what you should do if your ballot isn’t received by Election Day. He says you can go to one of the satellite polling places in the city or the election board downtown.

Neither Missouri nor Illinois offers statewide ballot tracking, it's a county-by-county decision.

While it's designed to make the whole process easier, mail-in voting is also creating anxiety.

"You're trusting that the mail's going to arrive on time, that it's not going to get lost in the process. So there's that little bit of giving up control, which freaks people out a little bit," said attorney Amy Rebecca Johnson.

Some tracking systems show simply when the ballot was printed, delivered to the voter and then whether or not it was received at the election commission or clerk's office.

"They're not as detailed as Amazon might be when you're waiting on a package. I can offer them some sense of security by seeing where the ballot is in my office, if we're actually received it by going to the website and checking that," said Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming Mendoza.

If your ballot has not been received yet there is still time to take action.

Election officials News 4 spoke with on both sides of the river say they will be doing everything they can to keep voters safe when they come to the polls on Tuesday.

When a voter signs the electronic pad, the stylus they use is thrown into a bin where it will be sanitized and used again in the future. Some counties are having voters take the stylus and pen with them so it won't be used by other voters.

"We have student volunteers at every polling place offering hand sanitizer to voter when walk in and exit," said Stoff.

Stoff says the procedures will be similar to what votes saw at the polls in August.

The Madison County Clerk says polling places will be in compliance with state department of health guidelines.

"We ask and expect voters to wear a mask...If they don't and decline that offer, we will offer curbside. But if they don't we will let them vote...Do everything we can to maintain that social distance," said Mendoza.

Voters in Illinois can expect face masks, face shields, face guards and single touch "I voted" ink pens. Plenty of social distancing signage, hand sanitizer, hand wipes will be seen.

“The judges will have gloves on so they're not touching anything," assured Mendoza.

On Election Day, there will be teams of election judges that will be going from poll-to-poll, basically troubleshooting trying to handle any problems that may arise.