ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The last day to register to vote in Missouri is Wednesday. You can register in person, online or mail in your registration but it must be postmarked by October 7th.
Meanwhile, election officials in several areas are bracing for what could be a record turn-out, and preparing for questions about the security of the vote.
St. Louis County has 750,000 registered voters, and both the Democrat and Republican Director of Elections said they had no concerns about fraudulent voting, even with an expected record turnout.
“We have 750,000 registered voters in st. Louis county and 650,000 are active registered voters,” said Rick Stream, the Republican director of elections for the county. “We expect large turnout, probably close to 75 or 80 percent, which equates to 520,000 voters on election day.”
Election officials point to a bi-partisan chain of custody for ballots throughout the voting process as security against potential fraud.
“When this equipment goes out to the polling places, a Democrat and Republican get on the truck together and deliver it and lock it up until another Democrat and Republican get there on election morning to unlock it and take it out,” said Eric Fey, Stream’s Democrat counterpart. “A Democrat and Repulican drive it all back to our office on election night so we can tabulate it, again with a Democrat and Republican sitting next to each other.”
Election officials say they're making the whole process as safe as they can.
At all the county polling places there will be two "safety coordinators" who will pass out masks to those who aren't wearing one, as masks are required.
Voters will use a stylus pen, then they'll keep the pen so it doesn't have to be handed off to someone else.
