ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There are several big races happening on Election Day in Missouri and Illinois. We compiled a list of on what'll be on your ballot so you can have an idea of what you're voting for before its time to vote.
MISSOURI
Everyone in Missouri will vote for the state's next governor-- there are two front runners. Republican incumbent Gov. Mike Parson and Democratic challenger Nicole Galloway who is currently the state auditor. Also on the ballot, you'll see Green candidate Jerome Bauer and Libertarian Rik Combs.
Many residents are also keeping an eye on the race for St. Louis County Executive. Democrat Sam Page is being challenged by Republican Paul Berry. The race decides who will finish out the final two years of what would have been the term of former County Executive Steve Stenger.
Residents in South County and west St. Louis County will see the heated U.S House District 2 race between Republican incumbent Ann Wagner and Democratic challenger Jill Schupp.
Several recent polls have both candidates neck and neck.
Wagner has held the seat since 2013 while Schupp has served in the Missouri Senate since 2015. In Missouri's first house district, which includes St. Louis City and North County, Democratic candidate Cori Bush is expected to beat Republican challenger Anthony Rogers.
The district hasn't had a republican representative since 1949. Bush defeated William Lacy Clay in the primary back in August. This will be the first time in 50 years that the first district seat won't be held by a relative of Clay.
In the St. Louis City, several elected officials are looking to keep their jobs including St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts.
ILLINOIS
Across the river, there are multiple high-profile races that'll be decided in Illinois.
Those include how the state calculates your income tax and a senate race. This is an issue that we've heard a lot about whether to change the state's income tax system from a flat tax to a graduated tax.
The change means those with a highwe income would pay more in taxes than those with lower income.
The flat tax sits at 4.95 percent and if passed it would go to a graduated system with the 7.95 percent being the highest rate for millionaries. Supporters said the fairest way to generate some revenue and would only affect those making more than $250,000 annually.
Opponents said it gives the legislature a blank check to raise taxes more in the future.
Then you turn to small business issues, we know they've taken a huge hit here in the Metro East because of the coronavirus. Supporters said it'll help them-- if they have a bad year then they'll be taxed less. If they have a good year, they'll pay a little more.
Voters will choose whether incumbent Democrat Dick Durbin will be re-elected to a 5th term. He has won re-election by double digits in years past. He won the seat in 1996 and currently serves as the Democratic whip in the Senate
That's important because it's a role that could grow in prominence if Democrats take control of the senate.
He's also a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that took part in the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Durbin is a strong supporter of the Affordable Care Act and proponent of gun control measures. He's facing four opponents but Republican Mark Curran is considered the most viable challenger. Curran works as an attorney that served as Lake County Sheriff from 2006 to 2018. He is firmly anti-abortion and has voiced support for Barrett and President Trump.
NATIONAL
One election on everyone's ballot is the race for the White House. Both President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden campaigned late into the night.
As for campaigning today, Biden has two more events in Pennsylvania. As for Trump, he plans to spend tonight at the White House.
