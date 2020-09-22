ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The number of people who vote either by absentee ballot or mail in their ballots is expected to rise this election season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, mail-in voting and absentee voting are not the same and Missouri and Illinois have different laws regarding each.
Missouri:
Absentee / Early Voting
As we approach Election Day, voters can cast their absentee ballots beginning Tuesday, Sept 22. Areas in the St. Louis metro have already seen thousands of absentee ballot requests.
Voters must state a reason why they are voting absentee, such as being out of town on Election Day, are a poll worker, or at-risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.
Those wishing to request an absentee ballot must do so from their local election authority (i.e.: their county's election board). Absentee ballot requests must be received by the local authority no later than the second Wednesday before Election Day, October 21.
Areas like St. Louis County received nearly 110,000 requests-- typically they get 1,000 to 2,000 requests per day. In St. Charles, the board of election leaders said they've received almost 8,000 requests while St. Louis City officials only got 1,000 absentee ballot requests.
Voters can vote absentee at the office of their local election authority until 5:00 p.m. the night before the election.
For more on the requirements for absentee voting in Missouri, click here.
Mail-in voting:
Those wishing to vote by mail must request a ballot from their local election authority no later than the second Wednesday before Election Day, October 21.
Mail-in ballots must be sent back by mail in the envelope provided by the election authority, with the statement on the envelope signed and witnessed by a notary.
A mail-in ballot must be received by your local election authority by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, the same time the polls close for in-person voting, so send it as early as you can to make sure it received by election day.
For more on mail-in voting in Missouri, click here.
Illinois:
Absentee/Early voting:
Voters in Illinois may vote early without an excuse. Early voting begins Thursday, just 40 days before Election Day and is done in person at a polling place in the county where you live. For more on absentee or early voting in Illinois, click here.
Mail in-voting:
Anyone in Illinois can vote by mail. A vote by mail application can be submitted up to 90 days before Election Day. The last day to make such a request is five days before Election Day. For more on voting by mail in Illinois, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.