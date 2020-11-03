AFFTON, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after an elderly woman was struck and killed while walking to an Affton polling center on Election Day.
Officials said a 85-year-old woman was struck by a Honda Accord while crossing the road in the 9800 block of MacKenzie Road near the Affton White-Rodgers Community Center around 6 a.m.
She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
The 26-year-old driver of the Honda remained at the scene. The road was reopened just past 10:30 a.m.
No additional information has been released.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, Crime Scene Unit, and Accident Reconstruction Unit are handling the investigation.
