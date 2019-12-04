ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An elderly woman was taken to the hospital following a fire Wednesday morning in St. Louis’ Botanical Heights neighborhood, according to St. Louis Fire Department officials.
The fire broke out at a two-story building in the 1400 block of S. Vandeventer around 9:15 a.m.
An official said a woman was rescued from the building. She suffered smoke inhalation and burns. The injured woman was listed in serious, stable condition at the hospital following the fire.
Fire investigators were on the scene after the fire was extinguished.
No other information has been released.
