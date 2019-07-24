PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Bernice Pascal says it’s an unsteady struggle to get in and out of her house thanks to a contractor who left her front porch in shambles.
“I’d rather get my money back,” said Pascal.
Pascal’s sister Bernadette says Bernice paid a man named Lionel Watson with Watson Construction Inc. $4,000 in cash up front to repair the railing on her porch in March.
“He just got the money up front and took off,” said Bernadette.
News 4 tried reaching out to Watson and went by his business office that’s listed on Pascal’s contract. A church is located at the address, the pastor says they do not know anyone named Lionel Watson.
News 4 also called and went by Watson’s home, where no one responded.
The Pascals say they’ve taken the matter to court by filing a small claim against him. They hope the law will intervene to prevent this from happening to another family.
“I don’t want him to work on the property any more, I prefer he reimburse her,” said Bernadette.
Watson has been to court for cases regarding civil litigation where he was in breach of contracts.
The Missouri Attorney General’s office says if consumers feel that they have been scammed or defrauded, they should file a complaint by contacting their Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or by heading to ago.mo.gov.
