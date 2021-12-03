Elderly woman robbed while walking dogs in Central West End

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.COM) -- An 83-year-old woman was attacked before being robbed of her purse around 4 p.m. Thursday in the Central West End.
The woman was returning from a walk with the dogs of a resident in the 4400 block of Laclede Ave. Police say as she was leaving the home, a man held her at gunpoint and fought for her to give him the purse. The suspect then hit the woman on the head and fled the scene with her purse.
The victim's purse and wallet were later found in the area but her phone was never recovered. No further information has been released.
