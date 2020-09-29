JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after an elderly woman was scammed out of $3,500 from a man pretending to be a police officer.
According to the Jefferson County Police Department, an elderly woman got a call from a man she believed to be a Texas police officer ordering her to buy gift cards at two Lowe's store.
The man told the victim she would be arrested if she did not buy them. The woman went to Lowe's in Arnold on Sept. 11 and Sept. 14 and bought $3,500 worth of gift cards.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
