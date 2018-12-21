ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An elderly woman was killed after a crash in St. Charles County Thursday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Western Star Day Cab was traveling too fast for conditions when its towing unit crossed the center line and a Chevrolet Malibu hit the tandem axle. After hitting the towing unit’s tandem axle, the Chevrolet ran off the side of Route D east of Benne Road and hit a ditch.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 78-year-old Bette Wittich, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash.
The 78-year-old male passenger in the Chevrolet suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.
No other information has been released.
