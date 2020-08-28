MEHLVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in Mehlville Friday afternoon.
Firefighters with the Mehlville Fire Department responded to the 5300 block of Autumnwinds Drive after 3 p.m. for the fully involved house fire.
Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department also responded and officials said an elderly woman, approximately 87 years old, was found inside. She died on the scene.
Crews with the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit are still investigating the cause of the fire.
