UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- University City police say an elderly woman was killed when she was hit by a car when crossing the street Monday.
Authorities said shortly before 3 p.m., the woman was attempting to cross the roadway in the 8300 block of Delmar when a vehicle hit her.
She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Delmar at Delcrest was shut down while the investigation was underway.
Police ask anyone with any information concerning this incident contact the
University City Police Department at 314-725-2211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.