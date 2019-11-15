NORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- An elderly woman and her elderly brother were able to escape their north St. Louis County home after an overnight blaze broke out.
Firefighters arrived to a home in the 6900 block of Winchester Drive, just off Lucas and Hunt just past 2:30 a.m.
Both made it out safely before first responders arrived on scene.
The fire started in the basement but the cause is still unknown. Officials said it doesn't appear to be suspicious.
