ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A suspicious death investigation is underway after an elderly woman was found dead in north St. Louis County.
The woman, described by police as being in her 80s, was found with an apparent head injury inside a home in the 4300 block of Keevenshore Drive around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
