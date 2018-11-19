ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An elderly woman was carjacked on Washington Avenue in St. Louis Saturday night.
The 71-year-old had just exited her parked vehicle in that 2700 block of Washington Avenue around 10:35 p.m. when two suspects approached her. One of the suspects was armed with a gun and demanded the woman’s keys.
The victim complied with the demands of the suspects. The suspects then got into the woman’s vehicle and left the area.
The victim was not injured.
The stolen vehicle was later found unoccupied near 9th and Dixon.
The investigation is ongoing.
