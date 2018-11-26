NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was critically injured when he was hit by a car in north St. Louis Sunday night.
The unidentified man was struck by a 2008 Lexus ES350 in the 4900 block of Natural Bridge before 7 p.m.
The driver fled the scene before police arrived because she did not have a phone. According to police, the 80-year-old driver called police after she got home. She then reportedly returned to the scene.
The man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.
Accident reconstruction was called to handle the ongoing investigation.
