ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Peters have located a woman with dementia who was reported missing Tuesday night.
Bernadine G. Evans reportedly unlocked a window, removed the window screen and walked from a building in the 5300 Executive Centre Blvd. around 11 p.m.
The 83-year-old has dementia, which appears to be worse at night, according to police.
Police said Evans was found safe Wednesday morning.
