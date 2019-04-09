ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An elderly O’Fallon, Illinois man was killed Tuesday morning during a crash in St. Clair County.
According to the Illinois State Police Department, Elmer Nichols, 82, was driving a Toyota Camry from the westbound Interstate 64 ramp to Illinois 111 when he traveled to the left and hit an embankment around 6:20 a.m.
Nichols was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead following the crash.
No other information has been released.
