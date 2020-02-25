COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two people are in custody after a rideshare driver was carjacked and robbed in Collinsville over the weekend.
The 78-year-old victim told police he had just finished his shift as an Uber and Lyft driver in St. Louis when he returned to his home on Pheasant Glen and was confronted by two suspects armed with handguns just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. The masked suspects demanded the man’s wallet, phone and car keys before they drove off in the victim’s 2017 Hyundai.
The man’s stolen vehicle was later stopped by the Washington Park Police Department traveling westbound on I-55/70 near Illinois Route 203. Two St. Louis residents were taken into custody after the victim’s property and two guns were found.
Monday, Kaleb R. Holmes, 18, and Alexis N. Brown, 23, were each charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm. The bond for each suspect was set at $150,000.
