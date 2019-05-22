WARRENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Warrenton Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing mother and son.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 89-year-old Flora B. Sullivan and her son, 64-year-old Donald E. Sullivan, were last seen on Primrose Court in Warrenton on 5 p.m. on May 20.
They are possibility with Donald's sister, Danita Lopsteich, traveling in a red Dodge Caravan or a green Ford Focus station wagon.
Flora is described as 5'1" tall, 130 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.
She has early onset Dementia and is known to have lapses in memory.
Donald is described as 5'2" tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Donald has a mental disability.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately or call Warrenton Police Department at 636-456-3535.
