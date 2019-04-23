ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis grandfather shot his grandson in South St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting, which happened in the 7400 block of Pennsylvania, involved a man believed to be in his 80's. The victim of the shooting was in his 30s, police said.
The victim was shot in the stomach and is in critical condition. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
The elderly suspect was taken into custody. Neighbors said the two are grandfather and grandson.
No other information was made immediately available.
