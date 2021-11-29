WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - An elderly Gray Summit man died in a crash on westbound I-44 near Fenton Monday night.
Micheal Branlett, 75, of Gray Summit, Mo., was driving his Jeep Grand Cherokee the wrong way on the highway and clipped a tractor trailer. Police said the impact caused the Jeep to go off the road and smack into a concrete barrier. The car then bounced back into the highway where it was hit another tractor trailer and a Lexus.
Branlett died from his injuries.
