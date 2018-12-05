ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An elderly man was killed in a St. Louis County crash Tuesday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Gerald Prante was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala on southbound Interstate 170 at Frost Avenue when he crashed into the back of a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 that was stopped in the roadway following a prior crash.
The 86-year-old was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead following the 7 p.m. crash.
Prante was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.