MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An elderly Troy, Illinois man was killed during a crash on snow and ice covered roads Friday evening.
The Illinois State Police Department said Allen Reinacher, 73, was driving on US 40 near Lake Road when he lost control of his car, crossed the center line and crashed into a van shortly after 5 p.m.
Reinacher, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene around 6:25 p.m.
The driver of the van and three passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
