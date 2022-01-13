Elderly man dies after car crashes into tree in West County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 88-year-old man died after his car hit a tree in West County Wednesday morning.
The single-car crash occurred around 7 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Mason Road. According to police, the car drove off the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. The driver, 88-year-old Jerry Brown, was ejected from the car during the crash. He was pronounced dead.
Police said it appears the driver had a medical emergency. No other information has been released.
