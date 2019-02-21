ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An elderly man died after being rescued from a house fire in north St. Louis overnight.
Fire officials told News 4 the blaze likely started in the bedroom of the home in the 3800 block of North 22nd Street just after 2 a.m. Thursday. When firefighters entered the building it was full of smoke. Search and rescue teams then found the elderly man just inside a doorway.
"Perhaps the gentleman was trying to get out and may have been overcome by smoke,” St. Louis Fire Department Capt. Garon Mosby said.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.
Fire crews are working to determine the cause of the fire and if the home had working smoke alarms.
Fire officials have not released the deceased man's name or age but described him as being "elderly."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.