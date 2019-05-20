ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 72-year-old man was one of two victims in a carjacking that occurred near Forest Park Sunday evening, police said.
Police say the 72-year-old and a 39-year-old man had just parked their car around 6:00 p.m. when they were carjacked on Lindell near Des Peres.
The suspect held the two at gunpoint, ordered them to get on the ground and then drove away in their car. The suspect also took one of the men's wallets.
Neither victim was hurt. Police are still searching for the suspect and the 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee he took.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect or the car is asked to call police.
