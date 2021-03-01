JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An elderly man shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide in Jefferson County, police said.
Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Caleb Place in Fenton after a relative found Timothy Tinsley, 82, and his wife Carol Tinsley, 82, dead inside their bedroom when he returned home. Investigators said the husband shot his wife before killing himself.
The investigation is ongoing and an official cause of death has not been released.
