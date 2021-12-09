FLORISSANT (KMOV.com) -- An elderly man with dementia that went missing Thursday morning was found safe Thursday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 72-year-old Willie Lee Johnson went missing between 2 and 9 a.m. Thursday from the 2500 block of Mockingbird Lane. MSHP later cancelled a SILVER advisory alert for Johnson once he was found.
