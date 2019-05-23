ST. LOUIS (KMOV/AP) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an elderly couple and another woman were killed when a powerful storm destroyed their homes in southwest Missouri.
Patrol spokesman Sgt. John Lueckenhoff said the bodies of 86-year-old Kenneth Harris and his 83-year-old wife, Opal, were found about 200 yards from their home outside Golden City Wednesday night.
Read: 'Extensive' damage reported in Jefferson City tornado
Fifty-six-year-old Betty Berg died and her husband, Mark, was seriously injured when their mobile home was destroyed just west of Golden City.
Tornadoes touched down near Joplin, Missouri, on the eighth anniversary of a massive twister that devastated the city and killed 161 people there.
Jasper County Emergency Management Director Keith Stammer said a tornado started Wednesday night southwest of the small town of Carl Junction and moved northeast through the towns of Oronogo and Golden City. Carl Junction is about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) north of Joplin.
Stammer said authorities were conducting a house-to-house search in Carl Junction to determine whether anyone was hurt but no injuries were reported. He said roofs of homes were damaged, along with fences, farm buildings and utility poles.
The storm also ripped a roof off a fertilizer plant in the area, prompting a precautionary evacuation of 1-mile radius because of a possible chemical leak.
The Joplin Globe also reported that the National Weather Services confirmed a tornado in Galena, southwest of Springfield, near Branson.
