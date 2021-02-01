ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As mass vaccine sites are underway in the St. Louis area, the elderly and those with disabilities are expressing concerns about how they’ll get the vaccine. Carl Martin lives in North County and is homebound. The 64-year-old said he has a heart condition, diabetes and can’t walk due to post-polio syndrome.

“To me everybody is living my life now, they have to stay home,” Martin said. “That’s what I’ve done for the past few years I don’t go anywhere, I’m used to it now.” Martin is pre-registered on the St. Louis County Health Department’s website but is still waiting for a call or email to sign-up for a date and time slot. However, since he cannot drive or walk he said he worries about how he’ll get to the vaccine site for his appointment.

Young, healthy get vaccine in St. Louis, prompting questions St. Louis officials are looking into concerns raised after young and healthy people were invited to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, but older people with chronic health conditions were not.

“I can’t really see where they didn’t anticipate that there was going to be people who couldn’t go get the shot, and I couldn’t believe they didn’t plan for it or maybe they planned for it and I didn’t hear that’s why I asked,” Martin said.

News 4 contacted the St. Louis County Health Department and found out they plan to mobilize teams to administer the vaccine eventually, but don’t have a plan in place yet. Leaders with the St. Charles County Health Department said it will work with local agencies to make home visits but doesn’t have the vaccine supply to initiate that plan. The Jefferson County Health Department and Franklin County Health Department said they’re still working on their plans to vaccinate the homebound population.

Young, healthy get vaccine in St. Louis, prompting questions St. Louis officials are looking into concerns raised after young and healthy people were invited to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, but older people with chronic health conditions were not.

The St. Louis Pandemic Task Force confirmed it’s mainly up to hospital systems and county health department to administer the vaccine to the homebound. The St. Louis City Health Department hopes to start making home visits in the next few weeks thanks to FEMA. Dr. Fredrick Echols, the city's health director, said the agency offered St. Louis City a mobile unit to drive to those confined to their homes and in need of the vaccine. Right now, Echols said the city is compiling a list of people who need a home visit to get the shot. Echols said many of those who are home bound in the city are already on their functional needs registry, but if you aren’t you’re asked to call (314) 657-1499 to be added to the list.

St. Louis City vaccinates nearly 4,000 people in three days The city received its first shipment of 3,900 doses on Tuesday and most of it was administered by end of day Saturday.

“We’ve started that process of trying to gather a working list of those individuals who will need some sort of mobile unit or program to go out and provide them with the vaccine,” Echols said. Other health departments finalizing plans tell News Four they hope to have a clearer timeline and additional information in the next few weeks.