JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police say two people were ejected from a car during an accident near Barnhart, Mo. Wednesday night.
Police said the accident happened near Route M and Moss Hollow just before 8:00 p.m.
Authorities said another victim had to be extricated.
Police said the victims suffered injuries that could be serious.
Other information wasn’t immediately known.
