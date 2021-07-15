MT. PLEASANT, PA (KDKA/CNN) – An ejected driver landed in a tree after a crash in Pennsylvania.
"We've seen crashers with ejected people, we've seen crashes where we've torn a car apart to get them out. But this one here was completely different,” said Mt. Pleasant Fire Dept. Chief Jerry Lucia.
The incident began when an SUV left the turnpike eastbound around mile marker 82.5 and landed at the bottom of a hill in a mess of mangled metal. However, the driver never hit the ground.
"He was caught between two branches and he was holding on to them,” recalled Chief Lucia. "The windshield was in so it wasn't forward. So he had to come out the back."
Chief Lucia said the fire department used all of their equipment on the truck for the extraction. The driver was dazed following the incident, but alive.
"He was complaining of his back bothering him. But that was the only complaint he had. He had a little cut on his forehead. Someone who would be flying through the air like that with the impact against the tree, you'd think that he'd be very seriously injured. Put him in a stokes basket, had the guys with the ropes and we pulled him up the hill,” said Chief Lucia.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.