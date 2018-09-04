CAIRO (AP) — Police on Tuesday arrested a man carrying a crude explosive device near the heavily fortified U.S. Embassy in Cairo, Egypt's capital, according to security officials.
They said the man, whom they did not identify, was intercepted outside the concrete blast barriers that encircle the U.S. and nearby British embassies in the leafy district of Garden City.
The U.S. Embassy said in a tweet that it was "aware of a reported incident" near the embassy and advised American citizens to avoid the area.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
The area around the embassy has for decades been heavily policed, with concrete barriers blocking vehicular traffic in its immediate vicinity. The British Embassy is located across the road from the U.S. embassy building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.