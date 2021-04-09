ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Elmira Bailey, an 83-year-old in Hazelwood, is unable to leave her home because of her health but was able to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in her home on Friday from a firefighter/paramedic with the Hazelwood Fire Department.
Bailey's daughter has been trying for weeks to get her mother vaccinated and recently got her mother on a list for homebound residents of St. Louis County who want to be vaccinated. "We were concerned about her because there are people that come in and out. Her caregivers, they come in and out," said Hancock.
The St. Louis County Public Health Department began vaccinating homebound residents in mid-March and is working with fire departments and EMS agencies to administer the doses, according to health department director, Dr. Faisel Khan. "As of today we have partnerships with 40 different agencies," said Khan.
The St. Louis Public Health Department hasn't begun vaccinating its homebound residents yet.
John Simmons said he signed up online with the city two months ago to get his 98-year-old mother, Lillian Rodgers, vaccinated and the wait has been long and frustrating. "They haven't forgot about that population but they're just moving slow," said Simmons.
The city health department is working with the St. Louis Area Agency on Aging to compile a list of homebound residents who want the vaccine and will begin visiting homes to administer the vaccine soon, according health department director, Dr. Fredrick Echols.
"So we'll do a soft rollout probably late next week and so individuals will be notified before our partners go to their residences to administer the vaccine," said Echols.
To sign up a homebound relative to receive a COVID vaccination in St. Louis, call the St. Louis Area Agency on Aging at 314-612-5918. And in St. Louis County, call the health department COVID hotline at 314-615-2660.
