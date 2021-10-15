ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Food and Drug Administration panel said Friday that the booster should be offered at least two months after immunization but didn't suggest a firm time.

Kelly Edinger is one of the 15 million Americans who received the single Johnson and Johnson vaccine. She got hers on March 13.

Edinger said as the Delta variant began circulating, she became worried that the J&J vaccine is only 72% effective. After seeing people in Europe start getting booster shots for their one-shot vaccine, she became determined to get one too. But four separate calls to the CDC failed to give her the green light she'd hoped to get but eventually she spoke with a doctor who was encouraging.

"Like an epidemiologist, immunologist who had the Johnson and Johnson and she openly said, 'hey I just went and got me a booster and I think you guys should too,'" Edinger said.

She said she received a Pfizer vaccine as her booster shot.

Booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine began last month for people at high risk of COVID-19, and the FDA advisory panel has recommended the same approach for Moderna.

A flood of news on booster studies may have boosted the confusion over which boosters are available and who can get them. So, News 4 spoke with Sumaya Ased, clinical pharmacy manager at SSM Saint Louis University Hospital, who is also board certified in infectious disease.

"Right now the only vaccine that we are able to give a booster on is the Pfizer. And that's the only one that's been FDA approved," she said.

Those eligible are people 65 and older, people who are 18 to 64 with an underlying health condition and people working in a high risk environment.

Ased said that a third dose of Moderna vaccine has been approved to be given to people with a compromised immune system.

For those who've received a booster shot, the extra protection is extra comfort and a potential life saver. Colleen Starkloff is immunocompromised because she's battling cancer.

"The amount of confidence it gives me and the amount of peace of mind I think there's no price you could put on that," she said.

The Food and Drug Administration panel said Friday that the Johnson and Johnson booster should be offered at least two months after immunization but didn't suggest a firm time.