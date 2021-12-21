EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (KMOV.com) -- Police in the Metro East say a collaboration aimed at catching violent criminals appears to be paying off.

In December 2020, local, state, and federal police in East St. Louis formed the the "Public Safety Enforcement Group" (PSEG).

"A child witnesses a shooting, a mother loses a child, or a classmate is killed. These unspeakable horrors have lasting effects," said Director of the Illinois State Police Brendan Kelly. "A justice system that is a justice system must address the trauma to heal the individual and community."

A year ago, Kelly stood in East St. Louis promising change. At the time Kelly said, “Per capita the homicide rate still remain disproportionally high and far too many of those homicide investigations remain open.”

PSEG assigned 16 officers to focus on violent crimes. In the past year, the city saw 31 homicides and over half of those cases were solved. The year before, the majority of murders never ended in an arrest. It's those numbers that officers point to as early signs of success.

"The best way for police to build trust and credibility with the community is by passionately investigating all violent crimes so victims and their families see that the police truly care about them," Kelly added.

Some families have already seen the benefits.

In July 2020, Dwonique Seay was murdered in her house during a home invasion. Her accused killer now sits in jail, an arrest police credit to PSEG.

"Within 24 hours, they had the suspect in custody," Seay's mom Carolyn said. "I just want to thank you and thank you and thank you, and I'm forever grateful."

It's an answer not every family has gotten, leaving police promising to keep working.

"We've come a long way this year, but we also have a long way to go," said East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry.