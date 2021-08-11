EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Edwardsville School District has COVID-19 precautions in place as students return to the classroom Wednesday.

Before a statewide mandate was enacted for Illinois schools, Edwardsville school district officials decided to require masks for employees and students. The district has also created their own taskforce consisting of 17 people, including parents and medical personnel, that will continually monitor data. The school district is also encouraging social distancing at a minimum of 3 feet, they will have rapid testing and clean and sanitize regularly.

School officials told News 4 they are encouraging all eligible students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is not being mandated. Superintendent Patrick Shelton said the district will offer vaccinations as part of a partnership with the Madison County Health Department.

“What we've heard from the medical community is that the unvaccinated individuals are much more likely to contract the virus as well as spread the virus,” he said. “So, for us in schools that’s a good number of our population, all of our students, obviously ages 5 to 11, but we also know that a percentage of our students from 12 to 18, even though they are eligible, for the vaccine have not been vaccinated. So, we know that our population is much more at risk than the general population.”

Shelton said the goal is to keep students in the classroom all year and fill in the gaps from the last year and a half. He also addressed open staffing positions within the district.

"We're using a good chunk of [stimulus] money to hire staff to help with learning loss, to help with social, emotional support, to help with credit recovery at the high school level. So, we have several positions that we are hiring as a result of that to address a lot of the issues that happened during the pandemic,” Shelton said.

Overall, the district is excited to have students back in person five days a week. They are making it a goal to create as much of a normal environment as possible.