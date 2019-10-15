EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East town could decide Tuesday on a single-use bag fee in grocery stores and other large retail shops.
If the 10-cent fee is passed, Edwardsville would become the first city in the region to implement a fee for paper and plastic bag use at stores. Across the country, hundreds of cities have either already banned or taxed the single-use bags.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the only businesses included in mandating the fee would be those over 7,000 square feet, which would be mostly chains like Schnucks, Target and Home Depot. The tax would not apply to bags used to wrap vegetables, meat and prescriptions. It also would not apply to people who receive benefits from an Illinois Food Assistance Program.
If passed, the 10-cent fee will go into effect on April 1, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.