EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – If you’re caught not wearing a mask in one Metro East town you could be fined.
While the City of Edwardsville previously had a mask mandate, there was no penalty for being caught without one. But, Tuesday night, the Edwardsville City Council voted unanimously to enforce the mandate by fining or citing noncompliant individuals and businesses. Chief Jay Keeven with the Edwardsville Police Department said the city has only received a handful of complaints in the last few months, but believes the ordinance will help stop the spread.
“Compliance is good but not perfect, so the goal of our city council is not to fine individuals, but to have an ordinance on the books that allows the police department to have some enforcement avenue should somebody not comply with the request,” Keeven said.
Jenna Simon works at MOD on Trend, a boutique, and said she deals with customers about once a week who don’t want to comply with the mask requirement. She believes the ordinance will make her job easier and keep everyone safe.
“If I’m telling them they need a mask they react badly because they came in here knowing that they need a mask but chose not to still, but if I ask them to leave they will leave,” Simon said.
Mike Shannon’s Grill told News Four customers are still given the option to dine indoors, even though indoor dining is banned by the state in the Metro East. General Manager Travis Dudley said the restaurant requires customers to wear a mask until they’re seated at their table. Dudley said some customers refuse to comply with the mask request even before they’re seated.
“I’ve heard that it’s made up," Dudley said. "We’ve had a guest tell us we’re frying pituitary glands when we use a thermometer on her head. It’s been a wild ride dealing with the public.”
According to the city, every time someone is caught not complying with the mask ordinance is a separate offense. For individuals, the first offense is $25, the second is $50, the third will cost $100, and anything after that will be $250. For businesses, the first offense will cost $50, the second will be $100, the third is $200, and anything after that will be $500.
Chief Keeven said each person or business will receive a warning before a citation is issued. He said his officers will not be doing targeted patrols to enforce the ordinance, but will observe compliance throughout their daily routines.
“Our goal is going to be voluntary compliance. The direction that I’ve given to our officers is that we’d like for them to gain voluntary compliance from the individual,” Keeven said. “So if you’re not wearing a mask inside a business or location where you can’t be social distanced, the officer is simply going to ask you to comply with the law.”
Madison County’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 is currently about 13%.
