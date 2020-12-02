EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – If you’re caught not wearing a mask in one Metro East town you could be fined.
While the City of Edwardsville previously had a mask mandate, there was no penalty for being caught without one. But, Tuesday night, the Edwardsville City Council voted unanimously to enforce the mandate by fining or citing noncompliant individuals and businesses.
During the virtual meeting, the council pointed to an increase in COVID-19 cases within Edwardsville throughout November as a factor in the decision. Several council members said they do not believe their role is to babysit people but do think the government should intervene during a crisis.
While the meeting was online, some people wrote letters and emails to the council expressing their frustration about wanting to be able to just live their lives.
According to the city, every time someone is caught not complying with the mask ordinance is a separate offense. For individuals, the first offense is $25, the second is $50, the third will cost $100, and anything after that will be $250. For businesses, the first offense will cost $50, the second will be $100, the third is $200, and anything after that will be $500.
Madison County’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 is currently about 13%.
