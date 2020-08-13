EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Metro East continues to be a hot spot for new COVID-19 cases.
Despite that, The Edwardsville School District is headed back to school.
More than 2,500 of the 7,000 students attend Edwardsville High School.
COVID safety protocols are reducing the on-campus student population significantly, and the students who have chosen to return to classrooms have been split into two groups.
One group attends Mondays and Wednesdays, the other on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Fridays are full virtual days, with two days a week set aside for projects and homework.
Even lunch hour is different due to COVID-19 concerns, with no sit-down lunches allowed.
Dr. Steve Stuart, principal of Edwardsville High School, said this is by far the most challenging situation he's experienced in his 28 years in education.
He wants parents to feel free to call or email if they have questions rather than rely on second hand information they may get on social media.
