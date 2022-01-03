Edwardsville School District to go remote as COVID cases rise

EDWARDSVILLE (KMOV.com) -- The rise in COVID-19 cases and a fast spreading variant is causing some schools to make last minute changes to the spring semester.
About half a dozen districts in the area are starting the semester online. The Edwardsville School District announced the change Sunday night. This change will not affect all students.
The district announced that only middle and high schoolers will move to online learning this week, while K-5 return to the classroom. The school district will keep this in place until Friday, then re-evaluate conditions.
