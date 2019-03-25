EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Edwardsville Police Department is thanking the residents who have registered their security cameras with the city’s Private Video Registration System.
The city says that with this system, they had access to needed information in a double homicide that occurred last week.
Residents who have not registered their cameras yet, are asked to consider doing so by clicking here.
