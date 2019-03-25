generic photo surveillance camera security camera

A Brooklyn woman is under fire after calling 911 on a young child, claiming he had groped her inside a Brooklyn deli.

 Getty Images

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Edwardsville Police Department is thanking the residents who have registered their security cameras with the city’s Private Video Registration System.

The city says that with this system, they had access to needed information in a double homicide that occurred last week.

Residents who have not registered their cameras yet, are asked to consider doing so by clicking here.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.